Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $157.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.48.

NYSE UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

