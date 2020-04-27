Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS STXS opened at $3.60 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

