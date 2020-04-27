Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.