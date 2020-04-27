SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSEZY. Goldman Sachs Group raised SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

SSE PLC/S stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. SSE PLC/S has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

