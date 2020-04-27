Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

SPLK stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $138.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.