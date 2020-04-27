Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of SR opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

