SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

