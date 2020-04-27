Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

