South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $53.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. South State has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that South State will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

