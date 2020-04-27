Sonova’s (SHLRF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sonova from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Sonova

SHLRF stock opened at $213.15 on Thursday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $192.75 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00.

