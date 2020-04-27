Sonova (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sonova from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $213.15 on Thursday. Sonova has a 12 month low of $192.75 and a 12 month high of $245.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.