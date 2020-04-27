Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOW. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.95 ($37.16).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €31.64 ($36.79) on Thursday. Software has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a fifty-two week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

