Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

