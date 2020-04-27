Slack (NYSE:WORK) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Slack (NYSE:WORK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.04.

Slack stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of -16.71. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $31,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,659,802 shares of company stock worth $39,798,174 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,793,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Slack (WORK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.