Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

