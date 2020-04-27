Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.