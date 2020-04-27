Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.57-0.67 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $91.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

