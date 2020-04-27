Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Roth Capital cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

