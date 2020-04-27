Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

