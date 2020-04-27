SI-Bone (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SI-Bone has set its FY 2020

Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $276,235. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

