SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Get SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (SHWDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.