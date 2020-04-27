Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

