Semler Scientific (SMLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 105.31% and a net margin of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of SMLR opened at $43.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.