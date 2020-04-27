Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $252,450.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STX opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

