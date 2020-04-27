Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $252,450.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
STX opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
