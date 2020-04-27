Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

