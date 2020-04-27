Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €65.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.85 ($103.31).

SU opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.93.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

