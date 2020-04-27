Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

