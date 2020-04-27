SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a PE ratio of 38.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €102.17 and its 200-day moving average is €116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

