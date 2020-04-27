Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €103.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.54 ($115.74).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €90.94 ($105.74) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.77 and a 200 day moving average of €85.47.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

