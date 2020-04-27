Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

