Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIA stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

