Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price for the company.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.90 ($2.60).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 175,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £280,833.60 ($369,420.68). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,826,000 ($2,401,999.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,310,610 shares of company stock valued at $215,946,710.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.