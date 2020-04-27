RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RES opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

