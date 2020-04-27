Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

