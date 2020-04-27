Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

