Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.70-9.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.70-9.10 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ROK opened at $174.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Stephens raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

