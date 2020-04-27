Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $174.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

