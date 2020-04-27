RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $69.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.55.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

