Reviewing QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Changyou.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -5.13% -3.82% -1.53% Changyou.Com 29.54% 28.22% 7.86%

QAD has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QAD and Changyou.Com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 1.77 -$15.95 million N/A N/A Changyou.Com $455.38 million 1.26 $144.16 million $3.31 3.24

Changyou.Com has higher revenue and earnings than QAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QAD and Changyou.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Changyou.Com 0 2 0 0 2.00

Changyou.Com has a consensus price target of $8.45, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Changyou.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Changyou.Com is more favorable than QAD.

Summary

Changyou.Com beats QAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

