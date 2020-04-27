Reviewing Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Tricida (OTCMKTS:TCDA)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -7.48

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Propanc Biopharma and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tricida has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -3,549.64% Tricida N/A -65.31% -50.82%

Volatility & Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tricida beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

