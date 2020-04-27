Reviewing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 3.69 $87.05 million $3.38 11.05 Penns Woods Bancorp $77.23 million 1.95 $15.67 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 33.45% 15.20% 1.76% Penns Woods Bancorp 19.19% 9.37% 0.86%

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Lakeland Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lakeland Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

