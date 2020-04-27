Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -110.97% -85.25% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.27% -33.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.97 million ($2.02) -15.28 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 366.07 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -8.48

BioXcel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioXcel Therapeutics.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Merck KGaA, Nektar Therapeutics, and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

