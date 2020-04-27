Restore PLC (LON:RST) Insider Charles Bligh Buys 6,659 Shares

Restore PLC (LON:RST) insider Charles Bligh purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,971.25 ($32,848.26).

RST opened at GBX 385 ($5.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.15. Restore PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $470.90 million and a P/E ratio of 29.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Restore’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

