Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $9.79 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.