Rayonier (RYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Rayonier has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.36-0.44 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYN opened at $23.76 on Monday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

