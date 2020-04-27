Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Stake Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $9,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.39.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

