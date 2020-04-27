Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

