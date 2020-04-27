Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Quanterix worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 169.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Quanterix by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $771.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $42,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,381 shares of company stock worth $1,797,132. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

