Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Silgan’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.