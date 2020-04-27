Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $681.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

